MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the prime minister of the German state of Bavaria, Markus Soder, later on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Today, we have planned a number of domestic [affairs] meetings.

We have an international [affairs] meeting in the second half of the day, as Bavarian Prime Minister Soder is in Moscow, and the president will meet with him," he told reporters.

According to Peskov, Germany remains Russia's important trade and investment partner, which is why Putin's meeting with the leader of one of its leading regions is extremely important and timely.

Despite the adverse effects of EU sanctions, economic ties between Moscow and Berlin remain fairly strong, with two countries pursuing various joint projects, most prominently the construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.