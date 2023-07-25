Putin to Meet With Comoros, Mozambique, Burundi, Zimbabwe Leaders on July 27- Kremlin Aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold meetings with the presidents of the Comoros, Mozambique, Burundi, Zimbabwe, Uganda and Eritrea on July 27 in St. Petersburg on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday

"On July 27, on the eve of the plenary session of the economic and humanitarian forum, we will hold a conversation with the chairman of the African Union, President of the Union of the Comoros Assoumani and Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mahamat," Ushakov told a briefing.

At the end of session, Putin will also hold talks with the President of Mozambique and the President of Burundi.

"A conversation will be held with the president of Zimbabwe, the president of Uganda, then the president of Eritrea," Ushakov said, speaking about the schedule of bilateral meetings of the Russian president.