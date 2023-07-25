Putin to Meet With Egypt Leader, Ethiopian Prime Minister, BRICS Bank Head - Kremlin Aide

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, the heads of the new BRICS development Bank, and the President of Egypt on July 26, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"Ethiopian Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed will be on an official visit to St.

Petersburg, negotiations will be held with him as part of delegations, then the President and the Prime Minister will hold a joint breakfast," Ushakov told a briefing.

Putin will also hold a meeting with the head of the New BRICS Development Bank on July 26, the official added.

Later in the day, Putin will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Ushakov said.

"They will speak to journalists together at the beginning of the meeting, and then the meeting will continue in the format of lunch," Ushakov concluded.