Putin To Meet With European Commission President In Osaka On Friday - Kremlin Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 04:58 PM

Putin to Meet with European Commission President in Osaka on Friday - Kremlin Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold later on Friday a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold later on Friday a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president currently is at a reception, held on behalf of [Japanese] Prime Minister [Shinzo] Abe in honor of G20 summit guests. Then he will go to the hotel, where three more bilateral meetings will be held. He will meet with French President [Emmanuel] Macron, South Korean President [Moon Jae-in] and Juncker," Peskov told reporters.

