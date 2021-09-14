Putin to Meet With Government, United Russia Leadership on Tuesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on Tuesday with the government and the leadership of the United Russia ruling party to discuss urgent issues on the current agenda, the Kremlin said in a statement.

A day earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the priority areas for Putin have always been, are and will remain the country's socio-economic development and the support of citizens.

The head of state, Peskov said, always discusses these issues at meetings, including measures to support certain groups of the population in the light of the ongoing various post-crisis manifestations in order to accelerate the process of overcoming the crisis.