UrduPoint.com

Putin To Meet With Greek Prime Minister In December - Presidential Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:07 PM

Putin to Meet With Greek Prime Minister in December - Presidential Aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in December and join the meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council via video link, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in December and join the meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council via video link, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

"We already have a plan for meetings in the near future. It will not be a secret that we are expecting the prime minister of Greece in December, then a very important meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will take place - albeit in a videoconference format," Ushakov told reporters.

Ushakov also mentioned that Putin plans to meet with allies from the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

In addition, Ushakov said that a meeting between Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is envisaged.

"As for the meeting with Lukashenko, he has already announced this himself. I can only confirm that such a contact is envisaged," Ushakov added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Greece December From

Recent Stories

About 25Mln People Subjected to Human Trafficking, ..

About 25Mln People Subjected to Human Trafficking, Forced Labor Annually - White ..

2 minutes ago
 US Adds 210,000 Jobs In Nov, Unemployment Rate Mov ..

US Adds 210,000 Jobs In Nov, Unemployment Rate Moves Down to 4.2% - Labor Dept.

2 minutes ago
 Kashmala Tariq participates in an awareness sessio ..

Kashmala Tariq participates in an awareness session

2 minutes ago
 Sindhi Culture day observing on December 5

Sindhi Culture day observing on December 5

2 minutes ago
 Khusro Bakhtiar briefs PM about country's fertiliz ..

Khusro Bakhtiar briefs PM about country's fertilizer production capacity

9 minutes ago
 National Assembly commemorates International Day f ..

National Assembly commemorates International Day for PWDs

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.