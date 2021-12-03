Putin to Meet With Greek Prime Minister in December - Presidential Aide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in December and join the meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council via video link, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

"We already have a plan for meetings in the near future. It will not be a secret that we are expecting the prime minister of Greece in December, then a very important meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will take place - albeit in a videoconference format," Ushakov told reporters.

Ushakov also mentioned that Putin plans to meet with allies from the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

In addition, Ushakov said that a meeting between Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is envisaged.

"As for the meeting with Lukashenko, he has already announced this himself. I can only confirm that such a contact is envisaged," Ushakov added.