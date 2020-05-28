Putin to Meet With Head of Pipeline Company Transneft on Thursday - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Thursday a meeting with Nikolay Tokarev, the head of the country's pipeline company Transneft, and will also have an international phone conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"[The president] will receive Transneft head, Tokarev, today in the Kremlin. This is a systemic company, a very important one, so, the current state of the company, the prospects of its development and the assessment of the situation will all be on the agenda of the upcoming meeting," Peskov told reporters.

Apart from that, Putin plans to hold an international phone conversation later on Thursday, the spokesman added.