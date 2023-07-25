Putin to Meet With Heads of African Regional Organizations on July 27 - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a working breakfast with heads of region organizations of African countries on Thursday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"After the plenary session of the economic forum (the Russia - Africa summit), on the afternoon of July 27, Putin will hold a working breakfast with the heads of regional organizations of the African countries," Ushakov told reporters.