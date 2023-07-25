Putin To Meet With Heads Of African Regional Organizations On July 27 - Kremlin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 09:29 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a working breakfast with heads of region organizations of African countries on Thursday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a working breakfast with heads of region organizations of African countries on Thursday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.
"After the plenary session of the economic forum (the Russia - Africa summit), on the afternoon of July 27, Putin will hold a working breakfast with the heads of regional organizations of the African countries," Ushakov told reporters.