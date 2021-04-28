Putin To Meet With Heads Of French Companies From France-Russian Chamber Of Commerce
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday will meet with heads of French companies that are part of the France-Russian chamber of commerce, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
"On April 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet (via a videoconference) with the heads of a number of leading French companies that are members of the association 'Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry'.
It is planned to discuss topical issues of Russian-French trade, economic and investment cooperation, including the implementation of major joint projects," the Kremlin said in a statement.