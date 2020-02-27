Putin to Meet With Heads of Lower House Factions on March 5 - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with leaders of State Duma factions on March 5, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with leaders of State Duma factions on March 5, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Yes," Peskov said, answering the question of whether such a meeting was on the president's agenda.

The president earlier promised to gather the leaders of the lower house factions to discuss proposed amendments to the Constitution.