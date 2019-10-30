UrduPoint.com
Putin To Meet With Heads Of Middle East's Christian Churches In Hungary - Kremlin

Putin to Meet With Heads of Middle East's Christian Churches in Hungary - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a meeting with the heads of the Middle East's Christian churches during his visit to Hungary on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a meeting with the heads of the middle East's Christian churches during his visit to Hungary on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin plans to hold a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban later in the day to discuss trade, the economy and international matters.

"There will be a very interesting meeting, organized by Prime Minister Orban. This will be a meeting with the heads of Christian churches in the Middle East. You know that Russia does much for protecting Christian churches in the Middle East, it has also done much in Syria, so this will be an interesting meeting," Peskov told reporters.

During his visit to Hungary, Putin will also attend the headquarters of the International Judo Federation, Peskov added.

