Putin to Meet With IAEA Head on Tuesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday in Saint Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Also, several working meetings are planned for Putin, and the director general of the IAEA, Grossi, will be in Russia. And it is also planned that he will meet with President Putin tomorrow," Peskov told reporters.