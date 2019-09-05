UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Meet With Japan's Abe, Chinese Vice Premier, Malaysian Prime Minister At EEF Thu

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:10 AM

Putin to Meet With Japan's Abe, Chinese Vice Premier, Malaysian Prime Minister at EEF Thu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Thursday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the city of Vladivostok.

Abe has already arrived in Vladivostok to hold talks with Putin on a peace treaty, which has never been signed since World War II, as well as other issues related to the bilateral relations.

On Thursday, Putin will also hold a meeting with Hu, who is heading the Chinese delegation to the EEF. The agenda of the negotiations remains unclear.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Vladimir Putin Vladivostok September World War Media Event From

Recent Stories

UAE vehemently standing with Saudi Arabia in one t ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai to host Middle East Fertility Conference

57 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy receptio ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new space ..

2 hours ago

British MPs inflict new defeat on Johnson's Brexit ..

2 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed receives Khalid bin Mohamed bin Za ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.