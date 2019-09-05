(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Thursday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the city of Vladivostok.

Abe has already arrived in Vladivostok to hold talks with Putin on a peace treaty, which has never been signed since World War II, as well as other issues related to the bilateral relations.

On Thursday, Putin will also hold a meeting with Hu, who is heading the Chinese delegation to the EEF. The agenda of the negotiations remains unclear.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.