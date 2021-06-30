MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the first President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, as part of the latter's working visit to Russia, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

Putin and Nazarbayev will discuss the development of relations of strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Kazakhstan.

Also on the agenda will be issues of promoting integration processes in the Eurasian space and some urgent international issues.

The press service of the former president of Kazakhstan last Friday reported that Nazarbayev had received the first component of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine produced at the Karaganda pharmaceutical plant in Kazakhstan.