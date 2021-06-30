UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Meet With Kazakhstan's First President Nazarbayev In Moscow - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 09:00 AM

Putin to Meet With Kazakhstan's First President Nazarbayev in Moscow - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the first President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, as part of the latter's working visit to Russia, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

Putin and Nazarbayev will discuss the development of relations of strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Kazakhstan.

Also on the agenda will be issues of promoting integration processes in the Eurasian space and some urgent international issues.

The press service of the former president of Kazakhstan last Friday reported that Nazarbayev had received the first component of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine produced at the Karaganda pharmaceutical plant in Kazakhstan.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Alliance Kazakhstan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli FM on his firs ..

8 hours ago

&#039;Our goal is to leverage Dubai as the first e ..

8 hours ago

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

10 hours ago

PIEDMC BoD meets, approves Rs 21.59b budget

8 hours ago

600 journalists provided free health facilities at ..

8 hours ago

Japan Seeks Global Assistance in Resolving Pyongya ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.