- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Putin To Meet With King Of Jordan On Monday - Kremlin Aide
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 07:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with King of Jordan Abdullah II on Monday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.
"The working meeting will be held on Monday," Ushakov told reporters.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP
Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy
Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate
Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs
UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN
UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..
More Stories From World
-
NATO Suspends All Support to Afghan Authorities5 minutes ago
-
Two Italian Fighter Jets Fly Over Estonia to Honor Restoration of Independence Day6 minutes ago
-
US Special Representative for North Korea to Visit Seoul August 21-24 - State Dept.6 minutes ago
-
Putin Says Talks With Merkel Constructive, Prospects for Relations Were Discussed6 minutes ago
-
NATO to Reflect on Its Engagement in Afghanistan, Draw Lessons15 minutes ago
-
US Moved Out 9,000 Troops From Afghanistan Since Takeover By Taliban - White House16 minutes ago
-
US, UK Taking Action Against Those Responsible for Alleged Navalny Poisoning - Statement25 minutes ago
-
Some 20 Italian Aid Workers Remain in Afghanistan - Consul25 minutes ago
-
Putin-Merkel Negotiations Come to End After Almost Three Hours25 minutes ago
-
Afghan Embassy in Cairo Continues Operating Uninterrupted - Charge d'Affaires26 minutes ago
-
US Flew 823 Afghan Refugees Out of Kabul on Single C-17 Flight - Air Mobility Command36 minutes ago
-
Resistance Forces Killed, Injured Dozens of Taliban in Afghanistan's Baghlan - Source46 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.