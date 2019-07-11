Putin to Meet With Kyrgyz President in Moscow on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Thursday.

Jeenbekov will be for a short working visit in Moscow, where he arrives from Switzerland.

The previous bilateral meeting between Putin and Jeenbekov took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek in mid-June. The Russian leader invited Jeenbekov to visit Moscow when he was on a state visit to Kyrgyzstan in late March.