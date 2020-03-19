UrduPoint.com
Putin To Meet With Leaders Of Crimea, City Of Sevastopol

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 07:20 AM

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Thursday with the head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, and acting governor of the city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev.

Putin arrived at the Crimean Peninsula on a two-day working visit on Wednesday; on the same day, he held a meeting in Sevastopol with representatives of the region's public, and also presented state awards to the builders of the Crimean Bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the day before that the president would also be in Crimea on March 19.

Peskov said speaking about the president's visit program that Putin would work separately with Aksyonov and Razvozhayev.

