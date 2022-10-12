UrduPoint.com

Putin To Meet With Leaders Of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan On Thursday - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Putin to Meet With Leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan on Thursday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Sadyr Japarov of Emomali Rahmon, on Thursday in Astana to discuss the border conflict between two Central Asian countries, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Sadyr Japarov of Emomali Rahmon, on Thursday in Astana to discuss the border conflict between two Central Asian countries, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"A trilateral meeting will be held in Astana on October 13 - our president (will meet) with the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Particular attention, of course, will be given to the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border," Ushakov told reporters.

The Kremlin aide also said that Russia supports the diplomatic solution to the border conflict.

"At the summit, we will propose to the Kyrgyz and Tajik partners to hold further trilateral consultations at other levels, at the level of experts, so that the Kyrgyz and Tajiks are in constant dialogue. We are always ready to join this dialogue and take an active part in expert meetings," Ushakov said.

Related Topics

Russia Astana Vladimir Putin Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan October Border Asia

Recent Stories

Putin to Discuss Israel-Palestine Dialogue With Ab ..

Putin to Discuss Israel-Palestine Dialogue With Abbas - Kremlin

41 seconds ago
 Kremlin Expects Erdogan to Inform Putin of Turkey' ..

Kremlin Expects Erdogan to Inform Putin of Turkey's Proposal on Ukraine

42 seconds ago
 CIS Summit in Astana to Focus on Trade Relations - ..

CIS Summit in Astana to Focus on Trade Relations - Kremlin

44 seconds ago
 Security Concerns May Add to Energy Market Volatil ..

Security Concerns May Add to Energy Market Volatility - African Energy Chamber

46 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to org ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organize 2nd Food Fest on Nov 11

3 minutes ago
 BISP distributes over Rs 65 bln among flood affect ..

BISP distributes over Rs 65 bln among flood affectees

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.