Putin to Meet With Leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan on Thursday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Sadyr Japarov of Emomali Rahmon, on Thursday in Astana to discuss the border conflict between two Central Asian countries, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"A trilateral meeting will be held in Astana on October 13 - our president (will meet) with the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Particular attention, of course, will be given to the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border," Ushakov told reporters.

The Kremlin aide also said that Russia supports the diplomatic solution to the border conflict.

"At the summit, we will propose to the Kyrgyz and Tajik partners to hold further trilateral consultations at other levels, at the level of experts, so that the Kyrgyz and Tajiks are in constant dialogue. We are always ready to join this dialogue and take an active part in expert meetings," Ushakov said.