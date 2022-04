Putin to Meet With Lukashenko Soon - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"Yes, such a meeting is planned, it will take place soon," Peskov told reporters.