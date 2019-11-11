Putin to Meet With Modi, Xi, Bolsonaro Nov 13-14 on Sidelines of BRICS Summit - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 13, and with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on November 14 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brazil, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday

"Our president will hold separate bilateral meetings with the leaders of the participating nations. We will start on the first day, with a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then will held a traditional meeting with Xi Jinping, and on November 14 a meeting with Brazilian President Bolsonaro will be held, upon completion of all the events and before leaving Brazil," Ushakov told reporters, when asked about Putin's plans at the upcoming summit.

"There was just one meeting with Bolsonaro in Osaka. Now a more deep conversation will be held, first of all, on the bilateral agenda and, of course, on the pressing international problems and regional matters, including in the context of the situation in Bolivia," Ushakov said.

When asked whether Putin and Bolsonaro planned to discuss OPEC+, the Kremlin aide noted that it was up to them to decide, while the bilateral agenda would be in the focus anyway.