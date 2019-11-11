UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Meet With Modi, Xi, Bolsonaro Nov 13-14 On Sidelines Of BRICS Summit - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 07:17 PM

Putin to Meet With Modi, Xi, Bolsonaro Nov 13-14 on Sidelines of BRICS Summit - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 13, and with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on November 14 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brazil, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 13, and with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on November 14 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brazil, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

"Our president will hold separate bilateral meetings with the leaders of the participating nations. We will start on the first day, with a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then will held a traditional meeting with Xi Jinping, and on November 14 a meeting with Brazilian President Bolsonaro will be held, upon completion of all the events and before leaving Brazil," Ushakov told reporters, when asked about Putin's plans at the upcoming summit.

"There was just one meeting with Bolsonaro in Osaka. Now a more deep conversation will be held, first of all, on the bilateral agenda and, of course, on the pressing international problems and regional matters, including in the context of the situation in Bolivia," Ushakov said.

When asked whether Putin and Bolsonaro planned to discuss OPEC+, the Kremlin aide noted that it was up to them to decide, while the bilateral agenda would be in the focus anyway.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia China Narendra Modi Osaka Vladimir Putin Brazil Bolivia November All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Umar Siddiq continues rich run of form

3 minutes ago

Faizan Riaz smashes scintillating double century f ..

8 minutes ago

Gargash meets with Chinese official

19 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy 2nd XI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win ..

21 minutes ago

Value of ERC projects, programmes in Indonesia amo ..

49 minutes ago

Minister inaugurates Boys Degree College, Rest Hou ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.