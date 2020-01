Putin to Meet With Netanyahu in Russia on January 30 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will pay a brief working visit to Russia, on Thursday, the Kremlin said Tuesday

