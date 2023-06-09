Putin to Meet With Pashinyan, Lukashenko, Head of CIS, EEU Delegations in Sochi - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi, as well as meet with the heads of delegations of CIS and Eurasian Economic Union's (EEU), and plans to talk with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Putin is in Sochi today, and he will begin the public part of his working day with an informal conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko, which will take place at the Bocharov Ruchey (Putin's summer) residence," Peskov told a briefing.

The president will then travel to Sirius and together with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will meet the heads of foreign delegations who take part in meetings of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of CIS Heads of Government.

"There will be a speech by both Putin and Mishustin, speeches by the heads of foreign delegations. Then Putin will hold a separate working meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan," the spokesman said.