MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera is due to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin , in Santiago on November 15, Chile 's Director General for International Economic Affairs Rodrigo Yanez told Sputnik.

"[Russian] President Putin will arrive in Santiago on [November] 15 at noon ... He is due to meet with [Chilean] President Pinera and governmental ministers," Yanez said.

Yanez added that the Chilean government will host a dinner in Putin's honor.