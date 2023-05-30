Putin to Meet With President of Eritrea in Moscow on Wednesday - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerk, who is on an official visit to Russia, on May 31, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On May 31 ... Putin will hold talks with .

.. Afwerk, who is on an official visit in Russia. It is planned to discuss the prospects for the development of Russian-Eritrean relations in various fields, as well as topical issues of the regional and international agenda," the Kremlin said in a statement.