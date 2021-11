Putin to Meet With President of Uzbekistan Next Week - Reports

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, November 14 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev next week, Russian media reported Sunday.

The president of Uzbekistan will come to Russia for his first foreign trip since he was re-elected earlier this year, Rossiya 1 broadcaster reported.