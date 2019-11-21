UrduPoint.com
Putin To Meet With Presidential Council For Civil Society, Human Rights Dec 10 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his traditional meeting with the members of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights on December 10, a source with a knowledge of the situation, who will take in this meeting, told Sputnik.

"The meeting with the president will be held on December 10," the source said.

Putin meets with members of the council annually. The previous meeting was held on December 11, 2018, shortly after the scheduled rotation of its composition. Meanwhile, this year the meeting is set to happen a couple of months after the change of the council's leader. Mikhail Fedotov was dismissed in October as the head of the council due to reaching the age of 70, and Valery Fadeyev, who previously served as the secretary of the Russian Civic Chamber, was appointed to the position.

