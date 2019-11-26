Putin to Meet With Presidents of UEFA, World Economic Forum on Wednesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold separate meetings with the president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), Aleksander Ceferin, and the president of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Martin Schwab, in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, the Kremlin said

