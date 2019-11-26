UrduPoint.com
Putin To Meet With Presidents Of UEFA, World Economic Forum On Wednesday - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:24 PM

"There are plans to hold bilateral meetings with the UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, and the president of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Martin Schwab," the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

