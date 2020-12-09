UrduPoint.com
Putin To Meet With Russian Cabinet Wednesday, Could Discuss OPEC+ Deal

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:00 AM

Putin to Meet With Russian Cabinet Wednesday, Could Discuss OPEC+ Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with the government on Wednesday, the development of certain high-tech areas will be the key issue on the agenda, but it is possible that the OPEC+ deal will be discussed as well.

The Kremlin said urgent issues of the current situation would also be considered.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Trade Minister Denis Manturov and others are expected to make presentations at the meeting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has not ruled out that the OPEC+ deal could be discussed at a meeting between Putin and cabinet members, if the head of state deems it appropriate.

