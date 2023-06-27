Putin to Meet With Russian Media Leadership on Tuesday - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the leadership of Russian media on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the meeting will be held behind closed doors.

"In the evening, the president will talk with the leaders of the Russian media. Both traditional online media and new media will be there," Peskov told reporters, adding that the meeting will be "in closed format."