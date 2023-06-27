Open Menu

Putin To Meet With Russian Media Leadership On Tuesday - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Putin to Meet With Russian Media Leadership on Tuesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the leadership of Russian media on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the meeting will be held behind closed doors.

"In the evening, the president will talk with the leaders of the Russian media. Both traditional online media and new media will be there," Peskov told reporters, adding that the meeting will be "in closed format."

