Putin To Meet With Russian Security Council Members On Monday - Kremlin Spokesman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 03:05 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Today he will hold a meeting in the afternoon with permanent members of the [Russian] Security Council, we will outline the topics that will be discussed and touched upon during the meeting for you," Peskov told reporters.