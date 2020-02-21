Putin To Meet With Russian Security Council Members On Friday - Kremlin
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:52 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on Friday with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sai
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on Friday with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Today he will also hold a mid-day operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council," Peskov told reporters.
The president also has some internal meetings planned for today.