Putin to Meet With Russian Security Council Members on Friday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on Friday with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Today he will also hold a mid-day operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council," Peskov told reporters.

The president also has some internal meetings planned for today.