Putin to Meet With Security Council, to Hold International Phone Talks Thursday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with the permanent members of the country's Security Council on Thursday and will also hold an international phone conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin will hold several meetings on Thursday, including talks on the construction sector development, the spokesman noted.

"Putin also plans to hold an urgent meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council, we will announce the topic, as usual. And in the second half of the day, an international phone conversation is expected," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Putin's schedule.