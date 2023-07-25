Putin to Meet With Several Leaders of African Countries From July 28-29 - Kremlin Aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the presidents of a number of African countries on July 28-29, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday

"We will hold a meeting with Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera, a conversation with the chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, a conversation with the President of Cameroon, a conversation with the President of Senegal," Ushakov told a briefing, commenting on the schedule of bilateral meetings on July 28.

Putin will also meet with the presidents of South Africa and Congo on Saturday, the official added.

"We open this day with a conversation with the President of South Africa, then Putin will meet with the President of the transitional period of Burkina Faso Traore and Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo. A conversation with the president of a transitional period of Mali, Assimi Goita, a conversation with Congolese President Nguesso," Ushakov said.