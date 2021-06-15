UrduPoint.com
Putin To Meet With Swiss President Following US-Russia Summit In Geneva - Kremlin Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

Putin to Meet With Swiss President Following US-Russia Summit in Geneva - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Swiss counterpart, Guy Parmelin, after the US-Russia summit in Geneva, Russian presidential foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"The agenda includes [issues pertaining to] the further development and strengthening of bilateral cooperation," Ushakov told reporters.

The senior Kremlin official noted that the Russian side highly appreciated Switzerland's neutrality and is grateful for the fact that the Swiss government did not object Geneva's proposal to be the host city of the summit.

The first meeting between Putin and US President Joe Biden will take place on Wednesday.

More Stories From World

