Putin to Meet With Tokayev in Sochi on Friday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on August 19 in Sochi, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"On August 19, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Sochi.

In continuation of the regular dialogue at the highest level, it is planned to discuss issues of further development of Russian-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership and cooperation," the Kremlin said in a statement.