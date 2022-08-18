UrduPoint.com

Putin To Meet With Tokayev In Sochi On Friday - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on August 19 in Sochi, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"On August 19, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Sochi.

In continuation of the regular dialogue at the highest level, it is planned to discuss issues of further development of Russian-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership and cooperation," the Kremlin said in a statement.

