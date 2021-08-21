UrduPoint.com

Putin To Meet With United Russia Party On Sunday To Discuss Election Platform

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 08:57 PM

Putin to Meet With United Russia Party on Sunday to Discuss Election Platform

President Vladimir Putin will meet with members of the ruling United Russia party on August 22 to discuss its election platform, the Kremlin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) President Vladimir Putin will meet with members of the ruling United Russia party on August 22 to discuss its election platform, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Russia will hold parliamentary elections on September 17-19.

"The head of state will also meet with representatives of the United Russia party. It is planned to discuss initiatives and suggestions for the election platform of the party, which were voiced during meetings and discussions with citizens," the statement read.

On National Flag Day, August 22, Putin will also take part in a solemn ceremony of raising the Russian flag in Victory Park on Poklonnaya Gora in Moscow.

