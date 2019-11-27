UrduPoint.com
Putin To Meet With WEF Founder Year After Davos Attempted To Ban 3 Russian Businessmen

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:41 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Klaus Schwab, in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, a year after the event's organizers unsuccessfully attempted to ban the trio of Russian businessmen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Klaus Schwab, in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, a year after the event's organizers unsuccessfully attempted to ban the trio of Russian businessmen.

WEF is an international organization for public-private cooperation, headquartered in Geneva. Annually, it hosts a meeting in the Swiss resort of Davos in late January, bringing together world leaders, businessmen and economists.

In November 2018, the WEF organizers announced that they would deny participation to US-sanctioned Russian businessmen Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg, as well as VTB Bank President Andrey Kostin.

The ban was later lifted, and a number of restrictions put forward instead. The organizers said they would take steps to ensure that the presence of Russians under sanctions at the forum fully complied with current legal conditions. Deripaska, Vekselberg and Kostin were finally included in the Russian delegation and did attend the forum in January 2019.

As for the plans for the 2020 forum, Russia is unaware of whether any of its potential delegates might face similar problems, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said in early November.

