Putin to Meet With Working Group on Constitutional Amendments - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the working group to draft proposals to amend the country's Constitution in order to discuss the issue of holding an all-Russian vote, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"On February 13, Vladimir Putin will hold a regular meeting with the working group to prepare proposals for amending the Russian Constitution. Representatives of bodies of legislative and executive power, science, arts, as well as prominent public figures will attend it," it said.

According to the co-chair of the working group, lawmaker Andrey Klishas, there are plans to discuss at the meeting the issue of holding a nationwide vote to amend the basic law.