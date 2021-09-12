Putin to Observe Zapad-2021 Drills, Hold Meeting With Government Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to observe the joint Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2021 military exercises and hold a meeting with the government next week, the Vesti.ru website said on Sunday.

Putin will reportedly watch the drills next week at the Mulino training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

The Russian president will also vote at the parliamentary elections that will take place from September 17-19. However, it is still unknown whether Putin will vote remotely or at a poll station.

Moscow and Minsk are holding the Zapad-2021 drills from September 10-16 on training grounds in both Russia and Belarus. The exercise includes about 200,000 personnel.