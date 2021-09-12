UrduPoint.com

Putin To Observe Zapad-2021 Drills, Hold Meeting With Government Next Week - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Putin to Observe Zapad-2021 Drills, Hold Meeting With Government Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to observe the joint Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2021 military exercises and hold a meeting with the government next week, the Vesti.ru website said on Sunday.

Putin will reportedly watch the drills next week at the Mulino training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

The Russian president will also vote at the parliamentary elections that will take place from September 17-19. However, it is still unknown whether Putin will vote remotely or at a poll station.

Moscow and Minsk are holding the Zapad-2021 drills from September 10-16 on training grounds in both Russia and Belarus. The exercise includes about 200,000 personnel.

Related Topics

Russia Vote Minsk Vladimir Putin Nizhny Novgorod Belarus September Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

&#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participat ..

&#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participation in promoting and celebrati ..

6 minutes ago
 65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

21 minutes ago
 DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures co ..

DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures contracts on 19th September, 202 ..

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

51 minutes ago
 UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati ..

UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati Competitiveness Programme

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minist ..

UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.