Putin to Outline Priorities for 2020 at FSB Board Meeting - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a meeting of the board of the Federal Security Service (FSB) on Thursday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The results of the FSB bodies' activities in 2019 will be summed up and priority tasks for the current year will be determined," the Kremlin said.

The FSB's main areas of work are counterintelligence, the fight against terrorism, countering especially dangerous forms of crime, including in the economic sphere, protecting the border and ensuring information security.