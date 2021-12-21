Putin to Outline Tasks for 2022 at Defense Ministry Meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Tuesday attend a Defense Ministry meeting, which will sum up the activities of the Armed Forces in 2021, set tasks for next year, and determine priorities for further development of the army and navy, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin, as the commander-in-chief of Russia's Armed Forces, pays close attention to providing the Armed Forces with new equipment.

In November, at a meeting of the military-industrial commission, the head of state said that when developing a new state armament program until 2030, it is important to take into account the main global trends, including the use of digital technologies and the latest hypersonic developments.

He said this document is one of the most significant for strategic planning and plays a special role in ensuring the defense and security of Russia.