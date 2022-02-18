UrduPoint.com

Putin To Oversee Russian 'strategic' Missile Drills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022 | 02:38 PM

Putin to oversee Russian 'strategic' missile drills

President Vladimir Putin will oversee military drills involving Russian "strategic forces", news agencies said Friday, which will include ballistic and cruise missile launches

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :President Vladimir Putin will oversee military drills involving Russian "strategic forces", news agencies said Friday, which will include ballistic and cruise missile launches.

"On February 19, 2022, under the leadership of the supreme commander-in-chief of Russia's armed forces, Vladimir Putin, a planned exercise of strategic deterrence forces will be held, during which ballistic and cruise missiles will be launched," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin February

Recent Stories

Tank of Ukrainian Forces Opens Fire on Outskirts o ..

Tank of Ukrainian Forces Opens Fire on Outskirts of DPR Horlivka - DPR Office in ..

43 seconds ago
 Five injured over land dispute in Harnai

Five injured over land dispute in Harnai

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian Forces Plan to Break LPR Defense in Svit ..

Ukrainian Forces Plan to Break LPR Defense in Svitlodars'k Area - Luhansk

2 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

2 minutes ago
 California State University Chancellor Resigns Ami ..

California State University Chancellor Resigns Amid Harassment Scandal

2 minutes ago
 Pope Francis, Russian Patriarch Kirill May Meet in ..

Pope Francis, Russian Patriarch Kirill May Meet in June-July - Russian Envoy to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>