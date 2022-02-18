Putin to oversee Russian 'strategic' missile drills

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :President Vladimir Putin will oversee military drills involving Russian "strategic forces", news agencies said Friday, which will include ballistic and cruise missile launches.

"On February 19, 2022, under the leadership of the supreme commander-in-chief of Russia's armed forces, Vladimir Putin, a planned exercise of strategic deterrence forces will be held, during which ballistic and cruise missiles will be launched," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies.