Putin to Partake in Meeting on Cooperation in Asia in Nur-Sultan in October - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting on cooperation and confidence-building measures in Asia and a Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Nur-Sultan in October, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

"Our leader is expected to participate in a meeting on cooperation and confidence-building measures in Asia in Nur-Sultan, and a CIS summit will also be held there in Nur-Sultan. It will be in mid-October, October 12-14, to be exact," Ushakov told reporters.