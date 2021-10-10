(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, October 10 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in person in the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum, according to the Rossiya 1 broadcaster's "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" tv program.

The event is scheduled to take place in Moscow on October 13, with the forum running through October 15.