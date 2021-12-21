Putin to Partake in Transfer of Nuclear Vessels Knyaz Oleg, Novosibirsk to Navy - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the ceremony of transferring nuclear submarines Knyaz Oleg and Novosibirsk to the Navy in the format of a videoconfernce on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin will hold an expanded meeting of the Russian defense ministry board at the national defense control center ... He will visit a thematic exhibition dedicated to the collegium ... In addition, during the visit to the exhibition, a short ceremony will be held for the admission of the nuclear-powered missile cruisers Knyaz Oleg and Novosibirsk to the Russian Navy via videoconference," Peskov told reporters.