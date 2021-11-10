Putin to Participate in APEC Summit on Friday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) on Friday, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) on Friday, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"On November 12, Vladimir Putin will take part in the next summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum, which will be held in a videoconference format under the chairmanship of New Zealand.

During the summit, it is planned to discuss issues of post-pandemic recovery of the economies of the region's countries, as well as to determine the key areas of APEC work for the period up to 2040," the Kremlin said in a statement.