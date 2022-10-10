UrduPoint.com

Putin To Participate In CICA Summit In Astana Next Week - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Putin to Participate in CICA Summit in Astana Next Week - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Astana next week to participate in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The president is scheduled to visit Astana this week. This is true. And there will be a whole series of bilateral meetings. There will be a summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, the so-called CICA, and there will be a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State in narrow, expanded formats and others," Peskov told reporters.

