Putin to Participate in Summit With Raisi, Erdogan in Tehran - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Tehran on July 19 to participate in a trilateral summit with presidents of Iran and Turkey.

"Yes, we can confirm this (visit). Indeed, the president's trip to Tehran is being prepared. A meeting of the heads of states-guarantors of the Astana process will take place there.

As you know, this is a process to promote the Syrian settlement," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that Putin will meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Indeed, there will be a meeting between Putin, Raisi and Erdogan. In addition to the trilateral meeting, of course, there will also be a bilateral one. Yesterday we reported on the upcoming high-level contacts between Putin and Erdogan. This meeting will also take place there," Peskov said.