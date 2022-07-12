UrduPoint.com

Putin To Participate In Summit With Raisi, Erdogan In Tehran - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Putin to Participate in Summit With Raisi, Erdogan in Tehran - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Tehran on July 19 to participate in a trilateral summit with presidents of Iran and Turkey.

"Yes, we can confirm this (visit). Indeed, the president's trip to Tehran is being prepared. A meeting of the heads of states-guarantors of the Astana process will take place there.

As you know, this is a process to promote the Syrian settlement," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that Putin will meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Indeed, there will be a meeting between Putin, Raisi and Erdogan. In addition to the trilateral meeting, of course, there will also be a bilateral one. Yesterday we reported on the upcoming high-level contacts between Putin and Erdogan. This meeting will also take place there," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey Visit Tehran Astana Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan July

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.