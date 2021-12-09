UrduPoint.com

Putin To Participate In Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting On Friday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council which will be held online on Friday, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"On December 10, Russian President Putin will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be held in a videoconference format," the Kremlin said in a statement.

