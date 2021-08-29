Putin to Pay Visit to Vostochny Cosmodrome Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to visit the Vostochny cosmodrome after his visit to Vladivostok next week, Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1 reported on Sunday.

The Russian president will go to Vladivostok to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum, which will take place from September 2-4 on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University.